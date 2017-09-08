Sarah Paulson impersonates Dorinda Medley in front of Dorinda Medley

How am I doing after seeing Sarah Paulson play Dorinda Medley from Real Housewives of New York City?

Paulson has been killing it on her press tour for American Horror Story: Cult — for example, she gave us the Holly Hunter impression we never knew we needed when she stopped by The Tonight Show Tuesday night. The actress was able to show off her impersonation chops again Thursday night on Watch What Happens Live: Host Andy Cohen first made Paulson list her favorite things about her favorite housewife, Dorinda Medley who she has confessed her love for via Twitter, and then he brought out Medley, shocking Paulson. Also, Elisabeth Moss was there.

Later in the interview, Cohen makes Paulson and Moss don wigs to portray Medley and Bethenny Frankel tipsy at dinner. The results, which include classic Dorinda hand-waving and slurring, are spectacular.

“Oh, god, you’re being so crazy-crazy. Stop, it’s vacation time,” Paulson’s Medley blubbers before pretending to stab her own hand, which you might remember actually happened. The real Medley watches on, laughing with approval.

So is Paulson eligible to win an Emmy for this, too?