Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rebecca goes shopping for revenge in first promo for season 3

Rebecca Bunch will do anything to get what she wants. She proved that in the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend pilot when she quit her job and moved across the country in the hopes that she’d somehow win over Josh Chan, her ex-boyfriend from summer camp. And you know what? After a lot of plotting and even more truly terrible ideas, she did just that. By the end of season 2, she was in a wedding dress, ready to walk down the aisle and spend forever with Josh… until he backed out.