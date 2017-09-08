Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rebecca goes shopping for revenge in first promo for season 3
Rebecca Bunch will do anything to get what she wants. She proved that in the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend pilot when she quit her job and moved across the country in the hopes that she’d somehow win over Josh Chan, her ex-boyfriend from summer camp. And you know what? After a lot of plotting and even more truly terrible ideas, she did just that. By the end of season 2, she was in a wedding dress, ready to walk down the aisle and spend forever with Josh… until he backed out.
Now, Rebecca is out for revenge in a season that’s already been called “funny Fatal Attraction” by those involved with the show. The CW just released the first teaser for the upcoming third season, which shows Rebecca — wearing a robe, slippers, and a beanie that still says “bride” — starting to plot her revenge. And in a telling shot, she steps on one of the beloved pretzels she was so excited about back in the pilot.
Watch the first teaser for the season above.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.
