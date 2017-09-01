Get ready for an extremely busy month. Your DVR is about to work overtime, and your Netflix queue just got a lot longer. It’s September, and that means two things: back to school time… and Fall TV premiere time.

Whether you’ve been counting down the days for the returns of Outlander and This Is Us or eagerly anticipating the arrival of Young Sheldon or Star Trek: Discovery, you’ve got a lot to sift through, so we’ll let you get to it.

Check out the complete list of premieres in September below. Please note that all times are ET and new series are marked with an asterisk.

Friday, Sept. 1

IMAX: Marvel’s Inhumans*

12 a.m. — Narcos (Netflix)

Tuesday, Sept. 5

9 p.m. –Below Deck (Bravo)

10 p.m. –American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Wednesday, Sept. 6

9 p.m. — Total Bellas (E!)

10 p.m. –You’re the Worst (FXX)

10 p.m. – Eric & Jesse (E!)

Friday, Sept. 8

12 a.m. — BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

12 a.m. — Fire Chasers (Netflix)*

12 a.m. — One Mississippi (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 10

8 p.m. – The Orville (Part 1) (Fox)*

8 p.m. – Outlander (Starz)

9 p.m. – The Deuce (HBO)*

9 p.m. – Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

9 p.m. — Top of the Lake: China Girl (SundanceTV)

Monday, Sept. 11

7:30 p.m. — I Am Frankie (Nickelodeon)*

Tuesday, Sept. 12

12 a.m. — The Mindy Project (Hulu)

10 p.m. — Chrisley Knows Best (USA Network)

10 p.m. — Big Freedia Bounces Back (Fuse)

Wednesday, Sept. 13

10 p.m. — South Park (Comedy Central)

10:30 p.m. — Broad City (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Sept. 14

12 a.m.— Riviera (Sundance Now)*

10 p.m. — Better Things (FX)

Friday, Sept. 15

12 a.m. — American Vandal (Netflix)*

Sunday, Sept. 17

8 p.m. – Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)

8 p.m. – The Orville (Part 2) (Fox)*

8 p.m. – The Vietnam War (PBS)

10:30 p.m. – Vice Principals (HBO)

Monday, Sept. 18

8 p.m. – Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

9 p.m. – The State (NatGeo)*

Tuesday, Sept. 19

9 p.m. – The Little Couple (TLC)

Wednesday, Sept. 20

10 p.m. – The Good Place (one-hour premiere) (NBC)

10 p.m. – Are You The One? (MTV)

10 p.m. – Channel Zero: No-End House (Syfy)

Thursday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. — Gotham (Fox)

10:30 p.m. — American Beauty Star (Lifetime)*

Friday, Sept. 22

12 a.m. — Fuller House (Netflix)

12 a.m. — Transparent (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 24

7:30 p.m. — 60 Minutes (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Star Trek: Discovery (CBS)*

Monday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. – The Voice (NBC)

8 p.m. – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:30 p.m. – Young Sheldon (CBS)*

9 p.m. – Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

9:30 p.m. – Me, Myself & I (CBS)*

10 p.m. — The Good Doctor (ABC)*

10 p.m. — The Brave (NBC)*

10 p.m. — Scorpion (CBS)

11:30 p.m. — The Opposition With Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)*

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. – Lethal Weapon (Fox)

8 p.m. – NCIS (CBS)

9 p.m. – This Is Us (NBC)

9 p.m. – Bull (CBS)

9 p.m. – The Mick (Fox)

9:30 p.m. – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

10 p.m. – NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

10 p.m. – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)*

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. – Empire (Fox)

8 p.m. – Survivor (CBS)

8 p.m. – The Goldbergs (ABC)

8 p.m. – The Blacklist (NBC)

8:30 p.m. – Speechless (ABC)

9 p.m. – Star (Fox)

9 p.m. – SEAL Team (CBS)*

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9 p.m. – Modern Family (ABC)

9:30 p.m. – American Housewife (ABC)

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10 p.m. – Criminal Minds (CBS)

10 p.m. – Face Value (BET)*

10 p.m. – Designated Survivor (ABC)

10 p.m. – Liar (Sundance TV)*

10:30 p.m. — 50 Central (BET)*

Thursday, Sept. 28

12 a.m. — StartUp (Crackle)

7:30 p.m. – Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show (CBS)

8 p.m. – Superstore (NBC)

8 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy (two-hour premiere) (ABC)

8:25 p.m. – NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS)

9 p.m. –Will & Grace (NBC)*

9:30 p.m. – Great News (NBC)

9 p.m. – The Orville (time period premiere)

10 p.m. – Chicago Fire (NBC)

10 p.m. – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

10 p.m. – Nathan For You (Comedy Central)

Friday, Sept. 29

8 p.m. – Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

8 p.m. – Marvel’s Inhumans (two-hour premiere) (ABC)*

8 p.m. – MacGyver (CBS)

9 p.m. – The Exorcist (Fox)

9 p.m. – Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

9 p.m. – Dateline NBC (NBC)

10 p.m. – Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. –Cake Boss (TLC)

10 p.m. – 48 Hours (CBS)

10 p.m. – Versailles (Ovation)

10 p.m. – Released (OWN)*