Mel B gets 'revenge' on Simon Cowell by stabbing him with rubber knife

One week after walking off the set of America’s Got Talent because host Simon Cowell mocked her wedding night, host Melanie “Mel B” Brown scored a modicum of revenge against Cowell on Tuesday’s broadcast … by stabbing him with a rubber knife.

The fake manslaughter happened during mentalist Colin Cloud’s act after Cloud proclaimed he had planned to solve “the murder of Simon Cowell… right before it happens.” Noting Brown had a chance at “revenge,” Cloud made the former Spice Girls star pick an audience member at random to bring on stage. Cloud then asked the woman selected to chose one out of a possible five knives.

The bit extended further until Cloud got to the fake crime: Brown was handed the knife and proceeded to stab at Cowell’s chest. “Okay, I’ve got it. I’m dead,” Cowell said as Brown hit him in the chest with a rubber knife.

Joked Cloud, “Whilst the knife was fake, the motive was real.”

Last week, Cowell said of a performance on America’s Got Talent, “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.” Brown, who is in the middle of a divorce from estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, took umbrage with the remark, threw a cup of water at Cowell and briefly stormed off stage.

And while that knife was fake — not all five of the blades were rubber. As Cloud revealed during his expositional dump at the end of the act, the four other blades were … real.