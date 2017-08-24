Duplass brothers' Room 104 renewed for season 2

Image zoom Jordin Althaus/HBO; Inset: Jason LaVeris/Flmmagic

Room 104 type TV Show Network HBO Genre Comedy,

Drama

HBO is extending its stay with Room 104: The anthology series, created by Mark and Jay Duplass, has been renewed for a second season, the network announced Thursday.

Each episode of the series, airing its first season now, follows a different set of guests staying in the same motel room. Some of the installments are outright horror, like series opener “Ralphie,” while others are the type of slice-of-life comedy-drama Mark and Jay have become known for. Mark wrote the scripts for seven of the 12 episodes, while different writers and directors took on the rest.

“We can’t remember the last time we had so much fun making something,” the brothers said in a statement. “We’re excited to go even further down the rabbit hole with this show.’

In an interview with EW soon after the renewal news broke, Mark told EW, “We are definitely realizing that despite the fact that it should be limiting because it’s only a small room, somehow the ideas and the opportunities continue to expand the more we dig in.” For example: “We are currently working on a musical episode for season 2 that I’m extremely excited about,” he said.

“Jay and Mark Duplass are gifted storytellers who have brilliantly reinvented the anthology series for the modern era,” HBO Programming’s executive vice president Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “The format of Room 104 offers endless possibilities and opportunities for new talent to experiment, and I look forward to seeing where the series takes us.”

Season 1’s cast includes Melonie Diaz, Keir Gilchrist, Orlando Jones, Amy Landecker, James Van Der Beek, Mae Whitman, and Nat Wolff. See new episodes when they air Fridays at 11:30 p.m. ET on HBO.