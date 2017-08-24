BoJack Horseman is missing in season 4 trailer

type TV Show Current Status In Season

When we last saw BoJack Horseman, he had just decided not to commit suicide. After the truly heart-wrenching events of season 3, BoJack (Will Arnett) had tried gunning his car down a desert road until he crashed, only to be dissuaded at the last minute by the beautiful sight of galloping horses. A little over a year later, the former Horsin’ Around star is nowhere to be found. The season 4 trailer for BoJack Horseman takes the form of a voicemail from Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie), who hasn’t seen her friend in months.

In her call, Diane provides updates on every non-BoJack character: Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) is running for governor of California, Diane herself is writing for a blog, Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) is contemplating starting a family, and Todd (Aaron Paul) is up to his usual insane hijinks. There’s a new horse character on the scene who’s looking for BoJack, but nobody knows where he is. All we get is a shot of him pulling up to a cabin on a lake.

To find out what’s going on, check out season 4 of BoJack Horseman when it hits Netflix on Sep. 8. Until then, you can watch the trailer below.