Survivor's Remorse star Tichina Arnold breaks down the Calloway family tree

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 10/04/14 performer RonReaco Lee, Jessie Usher, Erica Ash broadcaster Starz genre Drama

If you are getting ready for the upcoming premiere of Survivor’s Remorse and need a refresher on the Calloway clan, star Tichina Arnold has you covered. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly: The Show, Arnold provides a crash course to catch us up on who’s who in this basketball family comedy.

The actress, who plays “not-so-pure” matriarch Cassie, almost lets slip a detail about Allison Pierce (Meagan Tandy), Cam Calloway’s girlfriend. “Allison Pierce, my little Care Bear, my son’s girlfriend, now—well, I don’t know if I can say what, yeah I can’t give it away!” Now wife? Now ex-girlfriend? All Arnold will reveal is that there is “a lot more about Allison we will find out.”

Watch above to find out what to expect from the characters in the Calloway family tree in season 4, premiering Aug. 20 on Starz.