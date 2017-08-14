Seth Meyers: 'This weekend was the lowest yet' for Trump presidency

'We shouldn't have to shame or pressure the president of the United States into saying that Nazis are bad'

Calling it the “lowest” moment of Donald Trump’s presidency, Seth Meyers joined those criticizing the president for his delay in condemning the actions of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

During Monday’s episode of Late Night, Meyers took a “Closer Look” at Trump’s controversial first reaction, when he blamed “many sides” for the violence, and then his eventual second response explicitly condemning hate groups.

“After two days of relentless public pressure, the president finally got around to saying specifically that Nazis are bad,” Meyers said. “It shouldn’t take longer for the president to do the right thing than it takes to get a package from Amazon. In fact, it would have taken less time to literally order a DVD copy of Do the Right Thing.”

On Monday, two days after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville erupted in violence that left one counter-protestor dead, Trump finally spoke out against “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups.”

“In a presidency that essentially just been an uninterrupted series of low moments, this weekend was the lowest yet,” concluded Meyers. “We shouldn’t have to shame or pressure the president of the United States into saying that Nazis are bad. Mr. President, you didn’t have to rise to the level of FDR of JFK, all you had to do was show the same courage and moral clarity as the people who make Tiki torches, and you failed.”

