A Californication reunion is coming for Showtime’s new comedy. Showrunner Tom Kapinos is already aboard to head White Famous, based on executive producer Jamie Foxx’s experience entering the entertainment business. But now Meagan Good is set to reprise Kali, her role from Kapinos’ Golden Globe-winning series.

Good will appear as a guest star on two upcoming episodes of White Famous. Pop star Kali is described as friends with Cleopatra Coleman’s Sadie, who is the ex-girlfriend of Floyd (Jay Pharoah) and mother of his son.

The series, based on a story developed by Kapinos and Foxx, focuses on Floyd, an on-the-rise African-American comedian trying to maintain his credibility while becoming “white famous.”

Other actors on the guest star roster include Jack Davenport, Michael Rapaport, Kendrick Sampson, Lyndon Smith, Stephen Tobolowsky, Natalie Zea, and Foxx himself.

Tim Story (Ride Along 2) directs the pilot episode and executive produces White Famous, which premieres this fall.