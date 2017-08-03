Will & Grace revival renewed for season 2

type TV Show genre Comedy run date 09/21/98 performer Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally broadcaster NBC seasons 11

To read more on Will & Grace, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

That was quick!

The new Will & Grace won’t premiere until late September, but that didn’t stop NBC from planning for the future: It just ordered a second season of the comedy from creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt also said that an additional four episodes were picked up for the first season, bringing the total order to 16 for this year. Wow. The network ordered 13 for the second year. “When we got the initial order of 12, I thought that didn’t seem like enough,” quipped Sean Hayes, who plays Jack McFarland.

During their first press conference Thursday with the nation’s TV reporters, the cast and creators were asked whether the show would make jokes about the current White House administration. That would be a yes: Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) is a Trump supporter, so Mutchnick says that gave them something to play with in the new season.

“We are lucky we have this built into the show that’s inside this group,” said Mutchnick. “Creatively, it’s very interesting to revisit this. We can really speak to the world though these voices and not change the architecture of this show.”

Adds Eric McCormack, who plays Will Truman, “The hardest thing we have to deal with is when some of the people around us voted for people we didn’t vote for. How do we maintain that friendship? That will lead the conversation. It’s about the politics of friendship and how you navigate that.”

RELATED: Stunning Exclusive Portraits of the Will & Grace Cast

That said, Hayes tried to temper expectations that the new iteration would be a multi-cam extension of The Daily Show or The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which routinely traffic in jokes about President Donald Trump. “Our show is not a news show, it’s a situation comedy,” he said.

The cast had their first table read on Wednesday. Will & Grace returns to NBC on Sept. 28.