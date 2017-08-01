Join Aisha Tyler's going-away party at The Talk

Maureen Lee Lenker
August 01, 2017 at 03:39 PM EDT

The Talk

TV Show
Current Status
In Season

Back in June, Aisha Tyler announced that she was going to be leaving The Talk to focus on her dreams of directing.

The multi-hyphenate host choked back tears as she told her cohosts and the audience she had made the decision to exit the CBS daytime talk show.

Now, CBS has made it possible for fans to join Tyler’s going-away party via Facebook Live, which kicked off at 3:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Tyler will be answering fan questions left as comments on the video. Tune in above.

