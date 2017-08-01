type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 02/24/14 broadcaster NBC genre Talk Shows

Even with lyrics like, “Shut your face, pray for dreams, and now throw away your lamp,” Idris Elba still manages a smoldering performance. The Dark Tower star sang a duet with Jimmy Fallon on the Boyz II Men ballad “I’ll Make Love to You,” though the song was filtered through Google Translate.

“I’ll place kindness on you, to your liking yes, you’ll be constricted, a baby in goodnight time,” they sang, dropping to their knees in front of the Tonight Show audience on Monday. “I’ll place kindness on you, when you’re liking yes, and I become in debt when you tell me to plow.”

Elba also rapped similarly revamped lyrics to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” which came out as “The Baby Escaped.”

“I love large saplings that is the truth. A few of your siblings were here. That woman showed up and has small hips with a sleeve around your head,” the actor performed, while Fallon warmed up for “Meet My Kids,” the Google Translate take on “…Baby One More Time.”

The host channeled his best Britney Spears impression in singing, “Here is a kid, who should have informed me that my stuff had gone missing? Here is a kid who should have been kept hidden. And now that kid is blind, yeah.”

Watch Fallon’s latest round of Google Translate Songs in the clip above.