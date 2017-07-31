The Flash casts Hartley Sawyer as the Elongated Man

type TV Show run date 10/15/14 performer Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton broadcaster The CW seasons 3 Current Status In Season

The Elongated Man is officially coming to The Flash.

Saving the Human Race star Hartley Sawyer has landed a recurring role as the DC Comics hero in season 4 of the CW super series, EW has learned.

One of The Flash’s most iconic allies, Ralph Dibny — a.k.a. The Elongated Man — is a fast-talking private investigator with investigative skills that rival those of Batman. Upon discovering he has the power to stretch his body to any shape or form, Dibny uses his new abilities to help Team Flash solve one of Central City’s greatest mysteries.

Fun fact: Ralph Dibny was mentioned in season 1 as one of the 14 people who lost their lives during the particle accelerator explosion, so surely that’s how he got his powers.

The news comes on the heels of The Flash casting The 100 alum Neil Sandilands as DC villain Clifford Devoe, a.k.a. The Thinker, and Kim Engelbrecht (Dominion, Eye in the Sky) as DC character The Mechanic, a highly intelligent engineer who designs devices for Devoe. Plus, Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn, Sons of Anarchy) has signed on to play the role of Breacher, a feared bounty hunter from Earth-19 and the imposing father to inter-dimensional bounty hunter, Gypsy (Jessica Camacho). Plus: Tom Felton will not be returning as a series regular next season.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.