New Howards End photos show Hayley Atwell on the fence

Starz
placeholder
Lynette Rice
July 28, 2017 at 05:30 PM EDT

Howards End

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
performer
Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Redgrave
director
James Ivory
genre
Drama

If you’re a fan of the classic E.M. Forster novel, Starz hopes it has a new limited series for you.

The network just released new images from its adaptation of Howards End that’s based on the 1910 tome. Premiering next year, the limited series about two sisters living and loving in the turn-of-the-century stars Hayley Atwell (Captain America), Julia Ormond, Tracey Ullman, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kenneth Lonergan wrote the series, directed by BAFTA winner Hettie Macdonald.

Previously, the novel was adapted for the big screen in 1992. Directed by James Ivory, it starred Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, and Vanessa Redgrave.

See the photos below.

Starz

 

Starz
Starz

The Howards End limited series will debut on Starz in 2018.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now