New Howards End photos show Hayley Atwell on the fence

If you’re a fan of the classic E.M. Forster novel, Starz hopes it has a new limited series for you.

The network just released new images from its adaptation of Howards End that’s based on the 1910 tome. Premiering next year, the limited series about two sisters living and loving in the turn-of-the-century stars Hayley Atwell (Captain America), Julia Ormond, Tracey Ullman, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kenneth Lonergan wrote the series, directed by BAFTA winner Hettie Macdonald.

Previously, the novel was adapted for the big screen in 1992. Directed by James Ivory, it starred Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, and Vanessa Redgrave.

See the photos below.

The Howards End limited series will debut on Starz in 2018.