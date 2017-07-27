Spoiler Room: Scoop on Supergirl, Once Upon a Time, Defenders, and more

Welcome to the Spoiler Room, a safe place for spoiler addicts to come on a weekly basis to learn what’s coming next on their favorite shows and, hopefully, get a few of their own questions answered. If you want scoop on a specific show, send your questions to spoilerroom@ew.com.

Is there any chance Alura is actually still alive on Supergirl? — Martin

With Erica Durance joining the show in a recast of Alura, I had that same thought and pressed new showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner for answers at Comic-Con. “Shrouded in mystery, those questions,” Yoda Queller said coyly. Rovner added: “We wanted to keep Alura’s presence on the show because it really connects Kara to Krypton and her roots and what it meant to see her family and her planet destroyed. It’s an emotional grounding that’s always important.” However, there’s a good chance Mon-El ended up in the Phantom Zone — you know, the same Kryptonian prison that Alura had a hand in sending criminals to, so what if she escaped the destruction of Krypton and ended up there herself? Another dodge from the EPs: “Where Mon-El is and how he comes back is the central mystery of our season,” Queller said. “But the theme of this season is what does it mean to be human? Kara is going to be especially grappling with that, and all of the characters are. The loss of her family and Krypton impacts that a lot. The mother-daughter relationship is something we still want to explore in whatever fashion.”

More Once Upon a Time scoop please! — Kate

As of now, we’ll be in one new story book when season 7 launches, but the OUAT bosses say they have the freedom to go through multiple books. And with multiple books comes multiple authors — that’s right, Henry’s not the only one! “There has to be one author for each book and I think that is the case,” EP Edward Kitsis says. But EP Adam Horowitz is quick to add: “Different books have different mythologies, so it’s not like we’re going to tell the Author mythology the same way, or the Dark One mythology the same way. There’s going to be new things and new mythology to explore.”

We know Sigourney Weaver’s playing the “adversary” in The Defenders, and that she’s all about “self-preservation,” but come on, just tell us: Is she or is she not the Hand’s leader, the final boss for that group specifically? — Taylor

Sorry, you’ll have to wait until Aug. 18 to confirm exactly what her relationship is to the Hand, but EP Marco Ramirez did share a few more clues with my colleague Shirley Li. “In Daredevil and Iron Fist, the two shows with the most references to the Hand, [characters] always say ‘Oh, there are players beyond [those we’ve met] that are bigger than this,’ or ‘There are people that work beyond this who are pulling the strings,'” he points out. “The truth is she’s like the thing in the shadows who’s finally walking out.” And if that’s not enough, Ramirez has one more hint: “We chose [the name] ‘Alexandra’ because it sounded regal.” Now all you have to do is piece together the clues…

Will Anne Dudek be returning to The Flash? — Casey

The good news is that EP Todd Helbing tells me that her character, Tracy Brand, will be back “at some point,” but she won’t necessarily be a full-fledged member of Team Flash. “I don’t believe so, but you’ll see her,” he says. As for the Barry-less Team Flash, Helbing adds: “Everybody has risen to the occasion, everybody has stepped up. You have Iris now as team leader, you have Kid Flash and Vibe going out on the town and taking out all the meta, they’re working closely with Joe and CCPD. They’re pretty formidable, but they’re still not quite [what they used to be].” In other words, they need their Barry back!

Love everyone who’s returning for the final season of Teen Wolf! How soon can we expect to start seeing familiar faces? — Jamie

The answer, quite simply, is very soon. At least one or two familiar faces will show up early in the season, though it will be a while before any of them start to play into things in a significant way. So although you can plan to see some fun moments in the first half of the final episodes, don’t expect substantial returns just yet.

What scoop do you have on my girl Patterson from Blindspot? — Kurt

We’ll find out relatively quickly what Patterson has been up to the last two years, and it involves someone very familiar — but probably the last person you’d expect.

Is there anything else you know about The 100‘s upcoming season? — Carson

First off, did you see this? Here’s what I’m excited about: Since the prisoners hail from our time — they’ve been in hyper sleep since before the first apocalypse — it would be awesome to get pop culture references that totally go over everyone’s heads. But in actual concrete scoop: EP Jason Rothenberg says we’ll see much more of Raven fighting and getting in on the action next season, which was a big surprise to Lindsey Morgan at Comic-Con.

I know we’re only one episode in, but with all the mysteries in the town, I need to know what’s going on in Midnight, Texas (and between Creek and Manfred)! — Bradley

Although the pilot set up the mystery of who killed Aubrey, episode 2 won’t give as many answers as you may hope. Manfred and the other residents of Midnight are busy dealing with another problem: The reverend unwittingly unleashes his powers—which might not be what you think—on the town. But don’t worry! As with most supernatural shows, there’s always time for romance, and Manfred and Creek find time to connect.

