Lucifer: Tom Welling joins season 3 as possible love interest for Decker

type TV Show genre Fantasy run date 01/25/16 performer Tom Ellis, Lauren German broadcaster Fox seasons 3 Current Status In Season

Tom Welling is returning to television in a DC Comics-adjacent series!

The Smallville star is joining season 3 of Fox’s Lucifer, which is based on the DC-owned Vertigo series The Sandman.

As announced in the show’s panel at Comic-Con International Saturday, Welling will play accomplished police lieutenant Marcus Pierce, who is described as being strategic, reserved, and well-respected. Sure, he sounds like the opposite of Lucifer (Tom Ellis); however, fans will find out they also share some similarities. The two men are both “charming, charismatic, and charming as hell.” (Punny!). Unfortunately, Marcus starts to develop a connection with Decker (Lauren German), which inflames “Lucifer’s devilish traits,” according to a press release.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Season 2 ended with Lucifer sending his mother (Tricia Helfer) to another world. When season 3 picks up, the fallen angel will trying to figure out who kidnapped him and why his angel wings are back.

Welling is best known for playing Clark Kent on the WB/CW’s Smallville, a series which tracked Superman’s early years as a high schooler in Smallvile, Kansas. After the series ended in 2011, Welling went on to star in Draft Day and The Choice.

Lucifer returns Monday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on Fox.