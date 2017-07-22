Lucifer: Tom Welling joins season 3 as possible love interest for Decker

placeholder
Chancellor Agard
July 22, 2017 at 05:38 PM EDT

Lucifer

type
TV Show
genre
Fantasy
run date
01/25/16
performer
Tom Ellis, Lauren German
broadcaster
Fox
seasons
3
Current Status
In Season

For all things Comic-Con 2017, visit our all-encompassing EW Comic-Con page.

Tom Welling is returning to television in a DC Comics-adjacent series!

The Smallville star is joining season 3 of Fox’s Lucifer, which is based on the DC-owned Vertigo series The Sandman.

As announced in the show’s panel at Comic-Con International Saturday, Welling will play accomplished police lieutenant Marcus Pierce, who is described as being strategic, reserved, and well-respected. Sure, he sounds like the opposite of Lucifer (Tom Ellis); however, fans will find out they also share some similarities. The two men are both “charming, charismatic, and charming as hell.” (Punny!). Unfortunately, Marcus starts to develop a connection with Decker (Lauren German), which inflames “Lucifer’s devilish traits,” according to a press release.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Season 2 ended with Lucifer sending his mother (Tricia Helfer) to another world. When season 3 picks up, the fallen angel will trying to figure out who kidnapped him and why his angel wings are back.

Welling is best known for playing Clark Kent on the WB/CW’s Smallville, a series which tracked Superman’s early years as a high schooler in Smallvile, Kansas. After the series ended in 2011, Welling went on to star in Draft Day and The Choice.

Lucifer returns Monday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now