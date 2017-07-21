Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get the kettle on!

Every once in a while we want to do more than just salivate while watching The Great British Baking Show—we want to taste those treats for real! So we asked Paul Hollywood to share one of his favorite classic British recipes. (You're very welcome.)

Why not invite your mates over for a fancy afternoon tea party? Show them a jolly good time with a slice of Victoria Sponge from GBBS's Hollywood. We promise it's a cake fit for a queen! "This is the British go-to because it's simple to make," says Hollywood. "Brew a beautiful pot of tea and tuck in. There's nothing better."

Ingredients:

1 cup plus 1 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing pan

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup plus 1 tbsp. superfine sugar

4 tsp. baking powder

1 pinch of table salt

4 medium eggs

1/3 cup raspberry jam

3/4 cup whipping cream

Powdered or superfine sugar, for dusting

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line bottom of two (8-inch round) cake pans with parchment paper and lightly butter the sides.

2. Combine butter, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and eggs in bowl, and beat with an electric mixer on low speed until evenly combined (do not overmix, as this will result in a rubbery texture), about 2 minutes.

3. Divide mixture between cake pans, and bake in preheated oven until top is golden and slightly shrunk from sides of pan, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool in pans 10 minutes, and remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

4. Select the best-looking sponge cake for top layer; set aside. Place other cake layer top side down on a serving dish; spread jam evenly on cake.

5. Beat cream in bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form; spread whipped cream over the jam. Top with remaining cake layer, and dust with powdered or superfine sugar.

Serves: 8–10

Active time: 15 minutes. Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

The Great British Baking Show airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Recipe adapted from Hollywood's How to Bake, available here.