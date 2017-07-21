Charlize Theron is reuniting with Seth MacFarlane onscreen this fall.

The pair — who worked together on MacFarlane’s 2014 big-screen western comedy A Million Ways to Die in the West — will share scenes again on MacFarlane’s new space-set dramedy The Orville, EW has learned.

The hourlong Fox series takes place several hundred years from now and chronicles the exploits of the U.S.S. starship The Orville, which is captained by Ed Mercer (MacFarlane). Details of Theron’s character are being kept under wraps for now. Her episode will air sometime this fall.

Theron’s last episodic TV appearance was a 2005 guest arc on Arrested Development, and she served as executive producer of Netflix’s recently canceled comedy Girlboss and the upcoming drama Mindhunter. Theron, who starred this spring in The Fate of the Furious, will be seen next in theaters in the thriller Atomic Blonde, opening July 28.

The Orville premieres Sept. 10.