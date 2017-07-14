50 Cent confronts his skeptics on Jimmy Kimmel Live

placeholder
Nick Romano
July 14, 2017 at 08:30 AM EDT

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show)

type
TV Show
genre
Talk Shows
run date
01/26/03
broadcaster
ABC
Current Status
In Season

It’s hard to stand by the claim that 50 Cent isn’t the greatest rapper of all time when the hip-hop star is standing right in front of you. These pedestrians on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles have Jimmy Kimmel to thank for this predicament.

A Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent asked people what they thought of 50 Cent in a man-on-the-street segment for Thursday’s show. The rapper, peeping in from a nearby monitor, snuck up behind each of them to hear what they had to say. One claimed, “I prefer Lotis Jackson over the current state of 50,” while another agreed “50 Cent’s best days are behind him and he’s pretty washed up.”

Most of them changed their tune when they realized the man himself was standing right behind them — except one. When the first interviewee was asked about the greatest rapper right now, he still said Kendrick Lamar.

50 can’t win.

Watch the segment in the clip above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now