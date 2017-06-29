The 'Late Show' host slams the president for his 'vicious' and 'shocking' insults directed at 'Morning Joe' cohost Mika Brzezinski

Just when Stephen Colbert thought he had heard it all from Donald Trump, the president has found a way to surprise him, courtesy of what else — Twitter.

“I want to say something right now that I did not think was possible anymore,” The Late Show host said on Thursday. “I am shocked by something Donald Trump said. I thought by now after five months of this that my soul had calcified into a crouton.”

What surprised him was the president’s “shocking” and “vicious” tweets about Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski, which the White House earlier in the day defended, saying the president “fights fire with fire.” Trump began by calling her “low I.Q. Crazy Mika,” and followed that up by saying he previously wouldn’t let her into his Mar-A-Lago resort because “she was bleeding bad from a face-lift.”

“First of all, someone bleeding badly at your door and you say, ‘No’? It sounds like your health care plan,” zinged Colbert.

Brzezinski responded by simply sharing a picture on Twitter of the back of a Cheerios box, which reads “Made for little hands.”

“Really Mika, making fun of the size of his hands,” concluded Colbert. “I’m more worried about the size of his brain at this point.”

Watch the clip above.

The Late Show airs on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET.