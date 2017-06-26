Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley to star in Lifetime's You

You (TV series)

type TV Show Genre Drama run date 09/09/18 creator Sera Gamble, Greg Berlanti performer Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell broadcaster Lifetime seasons 1

Penn Badgley has landed the leading role in Lifetime’s adaptation of psychological thriller You from executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, EW has learned.

Based on former EW writer Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, You is a 21st-century love story about an obsessive, yet brilliant bookstore manager named Joe Goldberg (Badgley), who uses the hyper-connectivity of today’s technology to make the woman of his dreams, an aspiring writer named Beck, fall in love with him.

The object of Joe’s affection has not yet been cast. But fans of the novel know that Joe uses the internet and social media to gather intimate details in order to get close to Beck. His charming and awkward crush quickly turns to obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle — and person — in his way.

In addition to — spoiler alert — playing the titular character on Gossip Girl, Badgley’s credits include The Slap and Easy A.

Berlanti and Gamble will write and executive produce You — which was given a 10-episode straight-to-series order in April — with Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo.