Bachelor in Paradise tapes do not reveal misconduct, says studio

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 08/04/14 performer Chris Harrison broadcaster ABC genre Reality TV

The investigation is over and it appears no misconduct occurred on the set of Bachelor in Paradise.

That’s the word from Warner Bros., which released the following statement after allegations of sexual misconduct between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios forced the shut-down of the summer show Bachelor of Paradise for ABC:

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security, and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

ABC then released this response: “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise,” said a network spokesperson. “Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

Host Chris Harrison tweeted, “Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation and to our entire Bachelor family.”

Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation and to our entire Bachelor family — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 20, 2017

Though allegations of lack of consent surfaced almost daily about a questionable poolside tryst during the first week of production in Mexico, it was Jackson who went public last week with pleas to make the tapes public. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out,” Jackson told Inside Edition. “I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos.”

After production was shut down and the cast was sent home from the set earlier this month, both Jackson and Olympios retained attorneys while speculation swirled that the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise would never see the light of day. Spokespeople for ABC and Warner Bros, however, never said the show would be canceled.

The question now is whether the reality program, which is set to return this summer, will address the brouhaha. (It appears the original debut date of Aug. 8 has been scuttled). Filming continued on the reality show even after the alleged incident occurred so it seems logical that Warner Bros would air some of the flap with host Harrison doing a lot of the talking. But there has to be worry about whether any mention of the controversy — even though it was determined there really wasn’t one — would damage the franchise.

For those who aren’t familiar with Bachelor in Paradise, the show takes place in a tropical locale with contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette competing in an elimination-style format.