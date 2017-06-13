Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt renewed for season 4

type TV Show genre Comedy run date 03/06/15 runtime 29 minutes creator Tina Fey, Robert Carlock performer Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane broadcaster Netflix seasons 3 episodes 39 Current Status In Season

Unbreabkable Kimmy Schmidt is coming back for a fourth season on Netflix.

Just a few weeks after the streaming service released the entire third season of the Tina Fey-produced comedy, Netflix announced the show’s renewal on Tuesday.

The critically acclaimed series stars Ellie Kemper as the titular Kimmy, a 29-year-old woman who moves to New York City to start her life over after spending 15 years as a kidnap victim who was locked in an Indiana bunker by the leader of a doomsday cult. Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, and Jane Krakowski also star as Kimmy’s unlikely friend group helping her find her way (and their own) in the city.

Season 3 saw Kimmy take on the challenges of higher education, while Burgess’ Titus dealt with possible infidelity of his boyfriend in the best way possible — with a rendition of Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

Fey serves as executive producer alongside Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond and David Miner. The Emmy-nominated series is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix.