Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt renewed for season 4

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Comedy
- run date
- 03/06/15
- runtime
- 29 minutes
- creator
- Tina Fey, Robert Carlock
- performer
- Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane
- broadcaster
- Netflix
- seasons
- 3
- episodes
- 39
- Current Status
- In Season
Unbreabkable Kimmy Schmidt is coming back for a fourth season on Netflix.
Just a few weeks after the streaming service released the entire third season of the Tina Fey-produced comedy, Netflix announced the show’s renewal on Tuesday.
The critically acclaimed series stars Ellie Kemper as the titular Kimmy, a 29-year-old woman who moves to New York City to start her life over after spending 15 years as a kidnap victim who was locked in an Indiana bunker by the leader of a doomsday cult. Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, and Jane Krakowski also star as Kimmy’s unlikely friend group helping her find her way (and their own) in the city.
Season 3 saw Kimmy take on the challenges of higher education, while Burgess’ Titus dealt with possible infidelity of his boyfriend in the best way possible — with a rendition of Beyoncé’s Lemonade.
Fey serves as executive producer alongside Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond and David Miner. The Emmy-nominated series is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix.
