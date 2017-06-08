'Russian pee tape' released by Samantha Bee

Image zoom James Hibberd for EW

Finally. Reporters received a cryptic package in the mail on Thursday and inside was the item that so many have been waiting for: The “Russian Pee Tape.”

As you can see above, right there on the tape is Russian text that’s translated as “Security Footage” and then, to make the contents even more clear, it says “2008 Russian Pee Tape.”

The source: TBS talk show host Samantha Bee, who sent the “tape” as part of her Emmy For Your Consideration campaign for her late-night show, Full Frontal, where she rather frequently mocks the president.

When you open the mock tape package you see an old school reel-to-reel recorder (or the image of one, rather) and a copy of the scandalous section of the leaked intelligence report that alleged Donald Trump once booked the presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow where he supposedly … well, you all know the story.

The text is overlaid with this message from Bee: “The only verifiable thing about this report is how much joy it gave me.”

Full Frontal is jockeying for consideration in the Outstanding Variety Special, Writing for a Variety Series and Directing for a Variety Special categories.