Jimmy Fallon recaps 'bro biking' with Justin Timberlake

Nothing to see here, folks. Just a couple of bros biking together on a tandem bicycle in the Hamptons over the Memorial Day weekend.

Jimmy Fallon gave his Tonight Show audience a glimpse into what he does on his days off. It apparently involves trying to grow his own mustache — complete with its own ‘stache hashtag campaign — and riding a two-seater bike with his buddy Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake posted a video of their bro date to Instagram last month, and Fallon explained he keeps the tandem bike in his garage for when the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer comes over. “Every time Justin visits the house he wants to take out the bike,” he said.

Fallon’s wife, Nancy Juvonen, bought him the ride, but they haven’t drove it all that much, due mostly to the fact that they now have a baby. So, it’s pretty much JT’s. In case you didn’t realize this, Fallon and Timberlake are bffs.

Watch Fallon reminisce about bro biking in the clip above.