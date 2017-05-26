River Monsters' final episode: Man vs. fish for the last time ever

Extreme angler Jeremy Wade has been hunting deadly aquatic beasts for nine seasons on River Monsters, and it’s all coming to a climactic end this Sunday when he investigates “a double tragedy” on a Malaysian lake.

The grisly, chiseled British fisherman, who previously shared with EW some of his closest brushes with death on the series, is still on the hunt for a certain giant Asian fish called a Tapah, which he says is the only fish that still eludes him.

In the series finale, Wade unexpectedly hooks a third predator, the aggressive snakehead fish, which has a snapping jaw and some sharp, sharp teeth. “Quite a feisty thing,” Wade says upon its capture — and he would know. If Jaws was difficult for you to watch, this may be too much as well.