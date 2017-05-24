Brad Pitt auditioned for Cheers and other tales from a casting director

Jeff Greenberg probably could paper the Earth several times over with the number of head shots that have crossed his desk. The Emmy-winning casting director of ABC’s Modern Family (who also cast CBS’ new comedy Superior Donuts) boasts credits that include Cheers, Frasier, Wings, My So-Called Life, and Ugly Betty. What is his guiding philosophy on securing the right person for the right role? “I try to find the actor who enhances what’s on the page, who not only fulfills the vision of the writer, but brings a dash more — someone who is fresh,” he says. “And always have a backup plan, always have someone in the wings, just in case.” Greenberg is currently shopping a book, Callback, which details his adventures in the casting profession, and right here, he auditions some key anecdotes from his colorful career.

The actor he helped break through

Greenberg gave early guest gigs to Kristen Wiig (on I’m With Her), Zooey Deschanel (Frasier), and Millie Bobby Brown (Modern Family), and facilitated a breakthrough moment for Meg Ryan back when he served as a casting assistant on Top Gun. “I brought her up to our casting director for the role of Goose’s wife, Carole,” he says. “I actually knew Meg’s work from an episode of Charles in Charge! She came in and grabbed her big break.” But he’s perhaps proudest of guiding Eric Stonestreet into his role as Mitchell’s clown-loving husband, Cameron, on Modern Family. “He had been auditioning for me for 10 years. I remained a fan, and he was always good,” notes Greenberg. “We had a very hard time casting that part, and Eric created the alchemy the role needed by finding the funny and grounding it with his mother’s spirit, so that the mix of the masculine and feminine sides of the role were entwined.”

The casting cast-outs from the past that are hard to believe now

There are too many to mention, but here’s a fun one: He once auditioned a little-known actor named Brad Pitt for a guest role on Cheers. “My only note was ‘Not funny,'” Greenberg says. “For the part, he wasn’t funny—he’s been funny since.” Greenberg also passed on an All New Mickey Mouse Club alum named Keri Russell for the role of Model No. 1 on My So-Called Life a few years before she scored with Felicity. “But in my casting notes, I wrote, ‘Star to be,'” he says. “I tracked her career and observed what was inevitable. It was that apparent.”

The actor that he fought the hardest for

Shortly after Greenberg took over Cheers‘ casting in season 5, he faced a formidable challenge: Shelley Long announced her exit. “It was on my shoulders to find the new leading lady,” he recalls. “They wanted someone diametrically opposed to Diane—someone ballsy and dark, an ice queen. I had seen Kirstie Alley in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and she brought such humor to that play. She was just so stunning. She was my first idea. I fell on my sword for her, and the network was resistant. Rightly so. They hadn’t seen her do it. She didn’t have a comedy background; she was a dramatic actress. But we just stayed the course, and I was so committed to it. It was gratifying when it worked out…. It rejuvenated the show.” (He also suggested casting Long as Jay’s ex-wife on Modern Family.)

The show for which he auditioned the most actors

To cast the lone female role in the pilot of NBC’s Seth Green-starring 2006 sitcom Four Kings, Greenberg saw 637 women, including Jessica Chastain, Busy Philipps, and Krysten Ritter. (The part went to Kiele Sanchez.) He also auditioned 336 actors for the four main male roles, including Channing Tatum, Max Greenfield, Sebastian Stan, and Zach Gilford — as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, and Josh Radnor. “How I Met Your Mother was casting at the same time,” he notes, “and wisely plucked all three.”

The recasting that hurt the most

Frasier turned out to be the easiest pilot that Greenberg has ever cast. Except when it came to the role of Frasier’s producer, Roz, which, as many Friends fans know, was originally filled by Lisa Kudrow. “[The producers] said, ‘We’ll see any type, age, ethnicity,’ so I brought them all of these great comic actresses, and we whittled it down,” recalls Greenberg. “Kelsey [Grammer] came in and read with five or six of them, and our two favorites were Lisa Kudrow and Peri Gilpin. We tested them at NBC, and they chose Lisa. She was great.” But when a test audience was brought in for a pilot rehearsal, the producers detected an imbalance in the show. “There was so much good confrontation in the scenes at home and a palpable sort of tension,” she says. “At the radio station, not so much. And they figured out it was because of Lisa’s version of Roz. You could see Kelsey [as Frasier] was going to be able to railroad her and do what he wanted. She was sort of spacey, and she was funny. But there was not going to be the conflict there. Plus, her version of Roz interfered a little with Jane Leeves’ version of Daphne, which was a little daffy. There were two daffy women, and when you’re doing auditions, you don’t see it all together; you do them in little puzzle pieces, and then you fit them together.”

At this point in the process, Jim Burrows, the show’s director/producer, had an idea. “Not knowing who else tested for the part, [he] said, ‘You know who you need in this part? You need Peri Gilpin,’ remembers Greenberg. “He had worked with her a few times, and he said, ‘You don’t f— around with Peri. She holds her ground.’ They knew that she could go toe-to-toe with Kelsey, so we made the change, and it was horrible because I’m friends with Lisa. We loved Lisa. She didn’t do anything wrong, but I had to make that call to her agent. And then I spoke to her, and she was, of course, the classiest possible person in the world. She said she understood. … It was a dark day.” After conferring with Gilpin’s agent, Greenberg then broke the good news to her himself. “I found Peri was eating at Orso [a former Hollywood mainstay], and I had her brought to the phone in the bar, and said, ‘What are you doing tomorrow? ‘” he recalls. “She said, ‘Nothing.’ And I said, ‘You want to come be our Roz?’ When I showed up for rehearsal the next morning, she was wearing Lisa’s costume saying Roz’s lines. They didn’t even have time to dry clean the clothes. She was just Roz. That turned out to be a happy ending finally for everyone, because the next year, Lisa got Friends.”

