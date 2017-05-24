Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Andy Cohen is no stranger to putting people in the hot seat on Watch What Happens Live. But when the Bravo host went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, it was his turn to answer some tough questions when the host suggested they play his popular game, Plead the Fifth.

As fans of Cohen's late-night show may know, the popular segment sees celebrity guests answer a range of personal questions, with only one chance to pass on giving an answer (a.k.a. "plead the fifth"). Of course, it didn't take long for DeGeneres to start messing with Cohen. As you can see in the video above, she first asked if he's hooked up with any guests from his show. And while Cohen said he hasn't, he did admit to hooking up with "a couple" of his bartenders.

"I've been doing it for eight years," the Real Housewives executive producer told DeGeneres. "They're super cute."

DeGeneres' next question was if a celebrity has gotten upset that they've had to play this particular game (though his version involves alcohol).

"I think that Reese Witherspoon, who I love, was freaked out by the game," Cohen admitted. "Because I really didn't want her to completely freak out and walk off a live TV show, I think I wound up really bringing down the questions a little bit. It wound up being a very watered down game of Plead the Fifth."

But that's not the only famous person who's been thrown off by the game, according to Cohen. "Nicki Minaj, I think, might be mad at me for a Plead the Fifth game I played," he said.

DeGeneres responded that she could actually confirm with Minaj herself. "She's my bestie."

Cohen's appearance airs during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Check your local listings, and watch a preview above.