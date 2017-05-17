Harry Styles zings Trump in taking over the Late Late Show monologue

The Late Late Show With James Corden type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Harry Styles did his best late-night host impression in taking over the Late Late Show opening monologue from James Corden Tuesday night. In fact, the show announcer introduced the “Sign of the Times” singer as Corden to the shock of the audience, who gave Styles a minute-long ovation.

“Let’s do what we do every night and talk about the news,” Styles said. “Of course, the big story today is that Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russians last week. The good news for Trump is that he’s been named Employee of the Month by Russia.”

Styles also discussed Hillary Clinton, a man who tried bribing police officers with Taco Bell, and how the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie was pirated. Ba-dum-ching!

“Here’s another story we’ve all been talking about around the office: Hillary Clinton is forming a group called Onward Together, a political organization that is anti-Trump. Experts are calling it bold, ambitious, and six months too late,” Styles joked.

The singer has a weeklong stint on The Late Late Show. On his first night, he performed a bit with iCarly and Austin Powers actress Mindy Sterling.

