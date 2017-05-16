Chicago Fire type TV Show network NBC

We’d say we can’t catch our collective breath after that Chicago Fire finale, but that doesn’t exactly seem to be in the best taste given the current state of some of our favorite characters. (And if you haven’t yet watched the episode, what are you doing? Go watch it and then come read these spoilers and discuss.)

Seriously, so many lives are hanging in the balance! Let’s wipe our tears and try to figure out who’s likely to survive that nasty factory fire, and who might be leaving Firehouse 51 — sniff, sniff — for good.

Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer)

Why he might die: Oh, boy, did you hear that speech he gave Gabby? “You’re the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said. “You’re my miracle.” These are things one says to their wife as they’re taking their last breaths. And Matt seems seriously trapped. He might be one of the stars of this show, but this looks pretty dire.

Why he might live: After a few rumors circulated that Spencer was leaving the show, reps for the show assured EW that the “rumblings” were “not accurate.”

Randall “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte)

Why he might die: He’d already decided it was his last day on the job before he even entered the fire! He had a heart attack on the scene! Joe Cruz still hadn’t forgiven him (which would make for a heck of a guilty conscience story line next season)!

Why he might live: Platt. Platt. Platt. The show cannot do this to Trudy Platt (Amy Morton). Also, maybe it’s a little too obvious?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg)

Why he might die: We have been steeling ourselves for Herrmann’s death for entire seasons now. And he did have that great hero moment with the little boy at Wrigley Field earlier in the episode… Plus, how poetic would it be if he died saving Mouch?

Why he might live: He really can’t do that to his wife. Or all his kids. Or Boden. Or the rest of the firehouse! Even the show’s co-creator, Derek Haas, has called Herrmann “the heartbeat of the show.”

Jason Kanell (Kamal Angelo Bolden)

Why he might die: We only just started to know the guy, so, sorry to say it, but he’s kind of expendable.

Why he might live: He’s only just begun… to help Severide maybe save Casey (fingers crossed!).

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney)

Why he might die: Ha! Yeah, right.

Why he might live: He’s alive. He has to be.

Chicago Fire will return for a sixth season on NBC in the fall.