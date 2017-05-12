Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gilmore Girls and Parenthood are two great shows that show up great together.

Lauren Graham, star of both series, turned up Thursday night in Beverly Hills, California, for a Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Emmy consideration event hosted by Netflix, and while her Gilmore daughter, Alexis Bledel, was not in attendance, her Braverman daughter, Mae Whitman, stepped in to moderate the discussion.

But Whitman, who also had a cameo in the recent Gilmore revival, wasn’t the only member of Team Braverman there to show support: Miles Heizer, who played Graham’s son on Parenthood, also attended the gathering. And the trio posed together. And our hearts are full.

The three actors have all been busy lately. Heizer stars in the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, which was recently renewed for a second season; Whitman’s pilot for NBC, Good Girls, was just picked up to series; and Graham has a pilot, comedy Linda From HR, that’s still awaiting a verdict from Fox.