On a special Lip Sync Battle showdown which aired on MTV ahead of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the newest Spidey went up against his Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Zendaya, performing Rihanna’s 2007 hit, “Umbrella.”

The Brit began with an abridged take on Gene Kelly’s iconic “Singin’ in the Rain” scene from the film of the same name, before shedding his trench and revealing a barely-there bodysuit reminiscent of Rihanna’s lingerie in the original music video. But he didn’t stop there. The actor, 20, used some of his impressive dance and gymnastics skills as he jumped and splashed around in a massive puddle.