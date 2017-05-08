Full House to Fuller House: Where are they now?

Full House is an American sitcom that aired for eight seasons on ABC, premiering Sept. 22, 1987 and ending May 23, 1995. Though the show never garnered much critical acclaim, it was a hit with audiences and even more so in syndicated reruns.

ABC/Getty Images

The series follows the Tanner family and their San Francisco life. After Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget) wife is killed in a car wreck, the news anchor enlists his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and his best friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), to help him raise his three daughters, D.J. (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen). It doesn’t take long for dad Danny, rock musician Jesse, stand-up comedian Joey and the girls to become a tight-knit group. In season two, Danny begins working with Nebraska native Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson (Lori Loughlin). Soon enough, she meets Jesse and the two fall for one another. The couple marries in season four and become parents to twin boys the following year.

The theme song “Everywhere You Look” by Jesse Frederick went through various instrumental versions in the closing credits. When ABC Family acquired the show in 2003, it was the first television network to play a longer version of the theme song (for seasons 1 through 5) since the show’s initial run on ABC had featured it in just a handful of episodes.

In 2012, the show celebrated its 25th anniversary and eight of the Full House cast members gathered in L.A. for a mini reunion. The Olsens were not present.

In 2014, Saget, Stamos and Coulier made an appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in which they each played their Full House characters. Fallon played a version of the Olsen twin’s character, Michelle. The actors recited some of their best known catchphrases from the show and even sang “The Teddy Bear” song.

In February 2016, Netflix premiered a sequel to the series named, Fuller House.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Michael Yarish/Netflix

Danny isn’t exactly a cool dad on Full House. Though he considers himself the “raddest, baddest” father ever, his daughters do not agree. At times Danny tries to act as cool as his rock star buddy Jesse but mostly just embarrasses his daughters. He also happens to be a clean and control freak — in one episode he makes a “Clipboard of Fun” for his family — and his motto is: “Clean is good, dirt is bad.”

Danny is also highly protective of his three daughters – understandable given the unexpected passing of his wife. He tends to go too far at times and even spies on D.J. This often leads to arguments which in turn leads to D.J. locking herself in her room. When it comes to his youngest daughter, Michelle, Danny can be guilty of spoiling her. Nonetheless, the girls respect their father and are afraid of disappointing him. Despite his air of authority, he stays calm with his daughters and discusses matters with them so they always understand his reasoning.

After ending his run as Danny Tanner, Saget appeared on similar sitcoms like Raising Dad and Grandfathered. He then moved on to slightly darker and less family-friendly projects such as Entourage, in which he played a parody of himself. He finished his run as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos in 1997, a role he had held since 1989. He also voiced older Ted Mosby on CBS’ sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which premiered in 2005.

Saget has worked consistently in standup comedy. In May 2014, he toured Australia for the first time, with an adults-only stand-up show called Bob Saget Live: The Dirty Daddy Tour. He also released a book titled Dirty Daddy, which discusses his career, comedy influences, and experiences with life and death.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Netflix

As a motorcycle aficionado whose role model is Elvis Presley, it’s not surprising that Jesse is the cool uncle to Danny’s not-so-cool dad — he also makes a mean fried chicken. In contrast to Danny, Jesse lets the girls get away with things like stay up late and eat ice cream but he also tries to counsel them and is known for his little chats with Michelle. His rebellious ways are somewhat tamed by his marriage to Becky and the birth of their children.

Jesse is big into the rock and roll scene. Throughout the series he fronts a band named Jesse and the Rippers. He is the lead vocalist and guitarist. The band scores a record deal after the success of their hit single “Forever” (a Beach Boys cover). They then tour the country in local clubs during the summer. Later, Jesse is kicked out the band after a fight with his fellow bandmates over his lack of commitment. He, nonetheless, continues to make royalties of hundreds of dollars.

Jesse’s famous catchphrase throughout the series was “Have mercy!” but also “Watch the hair!” due to his obsession with his mane.

Since completing work on Full House, Stamos has enjoyed roles on shows such as ER (2006–2009), Glee and Scream Queens. He is also widely known for being the face of Dannon’s Greek yogurt brand Oikos with his first Super Bowl commercial airing during Super Bowl 2012.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Netflix

The childhood best friend of Danny, Joey tries to be a stand-up comedian. His act includes imitations of cartoon characters like Popeye and Pepe LePew. Joey starts off sleeping in Danny’s living room but eventually ends up in the basement garage.

Joey acts as an uncle to Danny’s daughters, handling the day-to-day raising of the children such as help with homework and after-school activities. He buys D.J. her first car for her 16th birthday.

In addition to his gig as a comedian, Joey has various other forms of employment. Joey and Jesse run an advertising business for a short spell, composing jingles for products and TV and radio commercials. The two friends are also partners at an afternoon radio show called “Rush Hour Renegades.” One of Joey’s more successful jobs was his role as Ranger Joe on a children’s variety television show.

After Full House’s cancelation, Coulier hosted America’s Funniest People and Opportunity Knocks. He is also a successful voice actor with roles in Yogi Bear and the Magical Flight of the Spruce Goose and The Real Ghostbusters. In 2000, Coulier founded his own children’s entertainment company, F3 Entertainment. In 2006, he appeared on FOX’s reality show Skating with Celebrities. He was partnered with Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan and they were eliminated in the fourth episode. Between 2005 and 2008, Coulier also voiced a number of characters on the stop motion sketch comedy show Robot Chicken, which is produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. He continues to tour the country as a stand-up comedian.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Michael Yarish/Netflix

D.J. is Danny’s oldest daughter and sometimes goes by the nickname “Deej.” As the oldest, it isn’t surprising that at times there’s tension between Danny and D.J. He’ll often pry into her business and she’ll end up acting out or snapping at him as a form of rebellion, but in the end a valuable lesson is always learned. D.J. is an honor student.

At times D.J. acts as a maternal figure to her younger sisters. like when she took care of Michelle when Jesse, Joey and Stephanie all had chicken pox. Often Stephanie and D.J. get into fights when D.J. feels her little sister is snooping. However as they grow older, their fighting dissipates and they learn to comfort one another in the moments they miss their mother the most.

After Full House ended in 1995, Bure had guest-starring roles on both Cybill and Boy Meets World. She then took a hiatus from acting while she raised her children, returning in 2006 when she guest-starred on That’s So Raven and then the Christian drama The Wager in 2007. Between 2009 and 2012, she played a part on Make It or Break It, a show about Olympic gymnasts.

In 2014, Bure competed on season 18 of Dancing With The Stars, partnered with professional dancer Mark Ballas. The couple made it to the finals but ended the competition in third place.

In August 2015, Bure was announced as a co-host of ABC’s The View. She announced in December 2016 that she was leaving the show due to commitments to Fuller House and other Hallmark Channel projects (she has a Christmas movie with them this coming holiday season).

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Michael Yarish/Netflix

Stephanie is the middle Tanner daughter and has an outgoing and upbeat personality. In early seasons of the show she clashes with older sister D.J. but the two grow closer as they get older and begin to better understand one another. She is talkative and at times nosey and attention seeking, but is nonetheless well behaved. Like her older sister, she is a good student but is also athletic – she loves to practice ballet.

After Full House, Sweetin graduated high school and attended Chapman University in Orange, Calif. She later returned to television, hosting the second season of Pants-Off Dance-Off on Fuse TV. In 2009, she appeared in two independents films Port City and Redefining Love. Then in 2016 she appeared as one of the celebrities on season 22 of Dancing With The Stars, finishing in sixth place.

In June 2013, Sweetin filed for divorce from her third husband, Morty Coyle, with whom she has a daughter, now 7. The divorce was finalized in September 2016. In January 2016, she announced her engagement to Justin Hodak. The couple separated in March 2017. After Sweetin ended their engagement, Hodak threatened suicide. The actress also took out a restraining order against her former fiancé.

Sweetin has dealt with substance abuse problems since the age of 14 when she began drinking after Full House wrapped. Over a 15-year period, Sweeting used ecstasy, methamphetamine, and crack, among others. Her memoir, UnSweetined, was released in 2009 and detailed her abuse of alcohol and drugs.

Sweetin currently also stars in Pop’s Hollywood Darlings, which is beginning production on its second season this fall.

Everett Collection; Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Michelle is the youngest of Danny Tanner’s daughters and was just nine months old when her mother died. Michelle turns one in the first season of Full House and is 8 years old by the time the show ends. Michelle looks up to her older sisters and tries to follow in their footsteps, though she often feels left out when they hang out without her. Michelle is very close with her uncle Jesse. He nicknames her “Munchkin.” Michelle is also known for pouting when she doesn’t get her own way. Some of her most iconic catchphrases include: “You got it, dude!”, “You’re in big trouble, mister!,” “Oh, puh-lease!,” “Aw, nuts!,” “Duh!,” and “No way, José!”

Michelle is played by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. After Full House ended, the Olsens enjoyed a lucrative career as child actors. In 1993, they founded Dualstar, the company that would produce all of their subsequent movies and videos. In 1995, the twins starred in their first feature film, It Takes Two. They later appeared on All My Children. Then in 1998, the twins returned regularly to TV with their ABC sitcom Two of a Kind. They went on to star in ABC’s So Little Time and Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action! before making their second feature film New York Minute in 2004. It was their last role together and Ashley’s last acting role to date.

As the sisters got older, their interests moved more into fashion. They started with a clothing line for girls age 4-14 in Wal-Mart stores, as well as a beauty line, Mary-Kate and Ashley: Real Fashion for Real Girls. They later launched their own couture fashion label, The Row. In 2007, the boho-chic duo launched Elizabeth & James, a contemporary collection inspired by their personal tastes. Furthermore, they’ve released a line called Olsenboye for J.C. Penney and a T-shirt line, StyleMint. In 2013 the sisters launched a new line in Oslo, Norway. They have received awards for their work in the fashion industry, such as the Womenswear Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Michael Yarish/Netflix

Becky moves to San Francisco to work alongside Danny as a co-host on Wake Up, San Francisco. Jesse begins dating Becky and the two get married in season four, after a few ups and downs with some of Jesse’s exes. Once married, the couple moves into Becky’s apartment. After seeing how much Jesse misses the girls and the rest of the family, he and Becky move back into Danny’s house, making the attic into a mini apartment. In the finale of season four, Becky gets pregnant. She gives birth to identical twin boys the following year. In the last season of the show, Becky is promoted to producer of Wake Up, San Francisco.

After Full House ended, Loughlin starred in one season of the ABC sitcom Hudson Street before its cancelation in 1996. A year later she starred in the movie In The Line of Duty: Blaze of Glory alongside Bruce Campbell. She had a number of guest-starring television roles between 2000 and 2002.

During 2004 to 2005, Loughlin co-created, produced and starred in the drama series Summerland on The WB with Jesse McCartney, Zac Efron and Ryan Kwanten. The show was canceled after just two seasons. She went on to play Debbie Wilson on seasons one through three of the Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off, 90210 between 2008 and 2011.

Robert Trachtenberg/Netflix

Fuller House is the sequel to the original series Full House. It airs on Netflix as an original series to the streaming service. John Stamos, who has an ownership stake in the show, was integral in the attempt to get the series back into production. On April 20, Stamos appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to confirm the spin-off series had been green-lit by Netflix.

The first 13 episodes of the new series were released on Feb. 26, 2016 worldwide. The second season followed on Dec. 9, 2016, and the third season premieres on Sept. 22, 2017. Most of the original cast, excluding the Olsen twins, returned for the reboot.

The new series mirrors the storyline of the original, with D.J. now a widowed mother of three. Her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy (Barber) move in to help raise her sons. Carly Rae Jepsen and Butch Walker recreated the beloved Full House theme song, “Everywhere You Look” for the new series’ opening theme.

Fuller House has received generally negative reviews. Most critics noted the show is almost exclusively geared towards fans of the original series. Some went as far as to call the writing unoriginal and predictable.