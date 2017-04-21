Anne Hathaway, James Corden perform the soundtrack to a romantic comedy

The 'Colossal' star raced through 12 songs and nine sets with no cuts.

Selena Gomez, Jason Mraz, Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me,” and Celine Dion? Yup, these are the essentials for a rom-com movie soundtrack. They’re also the building blocks for James Corden‘s latest musical bit with Anne Hathaway on The Late Late Show.

Performing a medley of 12 songs one typically hears in rom-coms and bouncing between nine different sets without cuts, Corden and Hathaway created a generic rom-com story for the late-show audience on Thursday night. It begins as a single Hathaway sings Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” until she bumps into Corden in an elevator. He performs a snippet of Doris Troy’s “Just One Look” before getting frisky with Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself.”

Racing through the honeymoon phase of a relationship with “Kiss Me” and Mraz’s “I’m Yours,” they end up with a scorned Hathaway belting “All By Myself” with a glass of wine and jetting off to the airport to get away from it all to the sounds of “Leaving On a Jet Plane.”

And now for the making-up moment: Corden runs to Hathaway for the touching reunion with “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” and “Let’s Stay Together.”

Watch the story play out in the clip above.