Life-Size sequel with Tyra Banks set for 2018 at Freeform

Banks will once again play Eve in 'Life-Size 2'

We haven’t seen the last of Eve. Life-Size 2 will premiere in December of 2018.

Freeform has greenlit the television-movie sequel, in which Tyra Banks will reprise her role as Eve, a doll that comes to life. Banks first played the role in Disney’s Life-Size, which premiered in 2000.

In the sequel, Eve is all grown up, and this time, she’s ready to help a young woman “learn to live and love again,” according to a press release. And while she does that, “Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”