Anne Hathaway sings Google Translate songs gone wrong with Jimmy Fallon

The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" becomes "My Front Is Not Felt."

We’ve all had a laugh at the results that tend to come out of Google Translate, especially when going from English to another language and then back to English. Recognizing the search engine’s comedy potential when it comes to song lyrics, Jimmy Fallon filtered through some classic hits so his Colossal guest, Anne Hathaway, could sing Google Translate versions on Monday’s The Tonight Show .

When fed through Google Translate and back again, The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” becomes the popular track “My Front Is Not Felt” with the refrain, “In your presence, my front is not felt. Hey, it is good. Hey, it is good.”

Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” becomes “I Will Be Punctual.” Fallon tried to stand alongside Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her musical performance in Les Misérables, by singing, “Not good for me, I will be punctual unless I know with love’s knowledge I’m aware that I’m aware.”

As is the tradition with song-based games on The Tonight Show, this one ended with a duet between Fallon and Hathaway on Pink and Nate Ruess’ “Only Tell Me Grounds” (non-translated as “Just Give Me a Reason”). “Right from the start you were a thief, you stole my heart,” becomes, “At the outset, you are a felon who took my center.”

Witness their musicality in the clip above.