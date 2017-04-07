Supernatural: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles draw out scene in funny blooper

This is supposed to be serious.

By Samantha Highfill
April 07, 2017 at 04:15 PM EDT
Credit: The CW

Supernatural

And the Shaving People Punting Things account is at it again, but this time, instead of sharing a trailer for upcoming action on Supernatural, it’s shared a look back at something that didn’t quite happen in Thursday night’s episode, titled “The British Invasion.”

In the episode, Sam talks Mick out of shooting Eileen in a tense scene before he and Dean drive Eileen back to safety at the bunker. But in the new extended version of the scene, things are noticeably less tense when Jared Padalecki and guest-star Adam Fergus draw the action out, culminating in Jensen Ackles having to maneuver Baby out of the scene.

Watch the blooper unfold above.

