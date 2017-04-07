Jay Leno takes on Trump in blistering Tonight Show opening monologue

type TV Show Current Status In Season

As he has done in the past, former Tonight Show host Jay Leno subbed in for Jimmy Fallon for the opening monologue to his show on Thursday. Taking the mic from Orlando, Leno took aim at Willie Nelson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Colin Kaepernick, Caitlyn Jenner, Dwayne Johnson, and, yes, President Trump.

“Trump said he won’t throw out the first pitch [at the Opening Day of baseball]. He’s skipping the correspondents’ dinner. Is he that thin-skinned? You know, if this guy was any more of a p—y he could grab himself,” he said as the audience cheered. “And where are all these jobs? Where are all these jobs Trump promised? You know, Sears just announced they’re closing 42 stores. You know what that means? Lost jobs for 42 sales clerks.”

Leno’s monologue crescendoed with jokes on the economy. “The economy is bad, the only people jumping the White House fence are contractors trying to get Trump to pay their bills. That’s how bad the economy is,” he said. “The economy is so bad, Kellogg’s had to sell Tony the Tiger to a Chinese zoo … The economy is so bad, at Mattell, Barbie [is] now living in her dream car … The economy is so bad, a family in Africa has adopted Madonna … The economy is so bad, Kathie Lee and Hoda have taken side jobs as bartenders just for the free drinks.”

Fallon jumped in toward the end with lines of his own: “The economy is so bad, Kendall Jenner just did a commercial for RC Cola. The economy is so bad, the CEO of Netflix is using his neighbor’s password. It is so bad, Crate and Barrel is actually selling crates and barrels.”

Leno appeared on The Tonight Show with Fallon in Orlando to commemorate the grand opening of the Universal Studios attraction Ride Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. Kate Upton also made an appearance for a dance-off with Fallon and Hashtag the Panda, while Jason Derulo performed as a musical guest.

Watch Leno’s monologue in the video at the top.