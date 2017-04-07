Criminal Minds renewed for 13th season

CBS
James Hibberd
April 07, 2017 at 01:00 PM EDT

Criminal Minds fans can breathe a sigh of relief:  The veteran procedural crime drama will return next fall.

CBS struck a deal to renew the Wednesday night drama for a 13th season. The show becomes the network’s 19th returning series picked for next season.

Minds was absent from the network’s renewal announcement last month which picked up the bulk of its lineup, including veterans like Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0Mom along with freshman series Bull, MacGyver, Man with a Plan, and Superior Donuts. 

Still on the bubble: Titles like The Great Indoors, Elementary and 2 Broke Girls.

