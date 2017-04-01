Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Madame Hydra to appear on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — first look

Madame Hydra is heading to Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — and EW has an exclusive first look.

During S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s most recent episode, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) went into the Matrix-like Framework in a bid to rescue the rest of Team S.H.I.E.L.D. However, they discovered that Hydra was very much still active in the Framework, hence the introduction of Madame Hydra, who will be portrayed by Mallory Jansen, and introduced during S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s returning hour, which was screened at WonderCon on Saturday.

“Since we’re bringing back Hydra in the Framework, we thought we’d bring it back with a force to be reckoned with,” executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen tell EW. “Madame Hydra is a villain with the perfect combo of strength, sexy, and scary. We’ve thrown many challenges Mallory’s way and she’s always up for the task. We’re excited for fans to see how she makes Madame Hydra come to life.”

Madame Hydra — also known in Marvel comics as Viper — is the third role Jansen has portrayed on the show. Jansen was introduced in the season 4 premiere as Aida, a Life Model Decoy created by Dr. Radcliffe (John Hannah). The LMD was based on a real person, Agnes Kitsworth, whom Jansen also portrayed this season. She was a terminally ill former love interest of Radcliffe’s.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.