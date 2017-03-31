Seth Meyers on Sean Spicer: Bill Cosby's publicist has an 'easier job'

type TV Show Current Status In Season

It’s not easy being the White House press secretary, as Sean Spicer has to defend President Donald Trump at nearly every turn when standing in front of the press. His latest response to a question about Trump’s wiretapping claims against former President Barack Obama even sparked the slightest bit of sympathy from Seth Meyers on Thursday’s Late Night.

Meyers poked fun at Spicer, who tried “to stammer his way through an answer” when asked if Trump appointed any White House staff to investigate the claims. “I bet Sean Spicer fantasizes about having an easier job, like Bill Cosby’s publicist,” he joked.

Also in his “Closer Look” segment, Meyers lampooned Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee “who has basically done everything he can to delay or interfere with his own investigation” on Trump’s Russia scandal. “Congress does not work for the president. If Congress always did what the president told them to do, this guy would not have left office looking like this,” Meyers said over a photo of a sad Obama.

RELATED: 30 Stars Who Spoke Out Against Donald Trump

Elsewhere, the host blasted the Trump administration’s new plan to allow “internet companies [to] buy and sell your private information.”

“So, apparently, this is how Republicans plan on bouncing back from their health care screw-up, by letting companies sell your private internet data,” said Meyers, “and if you find it hypocritical for so-called small-government conservatives to support such a far-reaching measure, you’re not alone.”

Watch Meyers’ segment in the clip above.