Chicago P.D. co-creator Matt Olmstead to step down as showrunner

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 01/08/14 broadcaster NBC genre Drama

The squad is losing its leader.

Chicago P.D. co-creator Matt Olmstead is stepping down as showrunner, EW has confirmed. Now in its fourth season, Olmstead has been with the series from the beginning, co-creating P.D. alongside Dick Wolf.

NBC declined to comment.

While Wolf is the head of the Chicago empire, Olmstead has been an integral part since the start. After serving as showrunner on the first season of Chicago Fire, he shepherded the initial spin-off P.D. as co-creator and showrunner. As the franchise has continued to expand, adding Chicago Med and Chicago Law, Olmstead has become an executive producer on all four series.

Before his time with Chicago, Olmstead was a long-time writer on NYPD Blue and Prison Break, as well as co-creator of A&E’s Breakout Kings.

Deadline first reported the news.