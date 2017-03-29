type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14 seasons 5 run date 09/20/11 performer Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson broadcaster Fox genre Comedy

It’s only taken six seasons, but the greatest mystery in the history of New Girl has finally been revealed: Schmidt’s first name.

And it is… drumroll, please…

Winston.

No, seriously. It’s Winston Schmidt. Well, Winston Saint-Marie Schmidt, to be exact.

“The time has come for me to launch my own brand,” Schmidt (Max Greenfield) declares to (the other) Winston (Lamorne Morris). “This brand will be my legacy, and this is where you come in: I’m going to start using my first name again.”

“When I was born, my parents gave me a name,” he continues. “It is the name that I was called for most of my life… and I want my name back.”

And now we know. Still, a Schmidt of any other name… would still probably need to pop a dollar in the douchebag jar.

The season 6 finale of New Girl airs Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. on Fox.