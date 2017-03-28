Game of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen joins Peaky Blinders

Game of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen is coming on board Netflix’s drama Peaky Blinders.

The actor who plays Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish on the HBO hit has taken a role in season 4 of the BBC Two-produced series.

Gillen is known for his work in The Wire, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Maze Runner franchise. It’s unclear who Gillen will be playing or the size of his role.

Previously it was announced that actor Adrien Brody is also coming on board the show’s fourth season.

Peaky Blinders is likely to return in late 2017; Thrones returns July 16.