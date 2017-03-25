James Corden rides with Take That for Carpool Karaoke on Red Nose Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A British invasion came for James Corden‘s special Carpool Karaoke segment for Red Nose Day, the U.K.-based fundraiser to help impoverished children. Well, more British than usual. Corden hit the streets of L.A. with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen of the boy band turned man band Take That.

“The fans are different now, like they’re the same people but they’re all older. So like where they used to throw bras and underwear, now is it like just [a] mass of Spanx?” Corden joked.

The quartet sang through some of Take That’s classic repertoire, such as “Shine,” “Greatest Day,” “Babe,” “Giants,” and “Never Forget.” They also confronted pedestrians to see if American listeners were even aware of the group. “Tweet it! Instagram it! Do the whole thing,” Corden told bystanders as he handed out their albums. “Your wives will love it, your kids will love it,” he promised construction workers.

As it happens, Carpool Karaoke got its start when Corden filmed an earlier segment with George Michael for Comic Relief in 2011 where he reprised his persona from Gavin and Stacey. “My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car,” he had said. “And then we realized, ‘Maybe we’ll lose the prison, but what if there’s still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we’ll sing some Wham! songs?’”

Watch the latest sketch come full circle with Take That in the clip above.