Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton returns in new photos

Agent Ward has returned! ABC just released new photos from the episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. featuring Brett Dalton reprising his role as the late Grant Ward.

In the most recent episode, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) went into the Matrix-like Framework in a bid to rescue the rest of Team S.H.I.E.L.D. In a surprise twist, Daisy discovered that her Framework avatar was dating Ward. Though Dalton did not yet appear in person — just in a photo — the actor is very much back.

Here’s the logline for the hour, which is aptly titled, “What If”: “Hail the New World Order! Daisy and Simmons uncover secrets and lies in a world gone mad. With Hydra in control, they are our only hope to save everyone.”

Original cast member Dalton’s character Ward was killed off in season 3, with his body subsequently taken over by big bad villain Hive. Dalton officially exited the series at the end of season 3 when Hive was killed, but he was very optimistic about someday returning if the story line was right.

For those confused about how Ward could return after being killed off twice on the show, the character will only appear in the Framework, a Matrix-like construct that Aida is using to imprison most of Team S.H.I.E.L.D. — without them realizing they’re not actually in the real world. This world, however, has been taken over by Hydra, hence Ward’s return. Get more scoop here.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return Tuesday, April 4 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.