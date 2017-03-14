Teen Wolf: Holland Roden says goodbye to the first chapter of her adult life

Samantha Highfill
March 14, 2017 at 02:15 PM EDT

Teen Wolf

type
TV Show
genre
Comedy, Drama, Horror
creator
Jeff Davis
performer
Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig
broadcaster
MTV
seasons
6
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-14

Lydia Martin has screamed for the last time.

Monday marked the final day of shooting on Teen Wolf, after which Shelley Hennig said farewell to Malia. And now, Holland Roden had done the same, sharing her appreciation on Instagram for everyone who worked on the show.

Roden thanked show creator Jeff Davis along with the entire cast and crew, saying she will “forever cherish and love” them. For Roden, the show wasn’t only significant for her career, but as the puts it, it was the first chapter in her adult life.

Check out her complete goodbye below:

