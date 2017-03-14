Jay Pharoah, Busy Philipps, and more rock out in Comedy Jam trailer

The Comedy Jam type TV Show

If there’s one thing a stand-up comic would rather do than get a roomful of people laughing, it’s get a roomful of people rocking. That’s the idea behind the upcoming Comedy Central series The Comedy Jam, and EW has an exclusive look at the star-studded first trailer.

Based on a popular Los Angeles live show and a one-hour special that aired in August, The Comedy Jam features comics and actors sharing memorable stories from their personal lives that are linked to hit songs; they then live out their rock-star fantasies by performing the song with a live band, and occasionally a special musical guest.

The trailer glimpses Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah rapping “Party Up (Up in Here)” alongside DMX, Freaks and Geeks star Busy Philipps channeling Courtney Love while performing Hole’s “Violet,” and Tiffany Haddish performing Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” in dead-ringer gold dress.

Funnyman Big Jay Oakerson quips that The Comedy Jam is “the only place where a comedian can act like a rock star and not have to OD in a hotel bathtub.”

The eight-episode season also includes comedic talents Chris Hardwick, Awkwafina, Jim Breuer, Mark Duplass, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Taryn Manning, and Hasan Minhaj, musical guests Richie Sambora, Chester Bennington (of Linkin Park), Tia Carrere, Montell Jordan, and Kenny Loggins, and many more.

The Comedy Jam premieres March 22 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. Watch the uncensored trailer above.