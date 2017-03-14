Disney XD's Big Hero 6 renewed for season 2 with fist bump video

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG Wide Release Date 11/07/14 performer Jamie Chung, Genesis Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. director Don Hall distributor Walt Disney Pictures genre Animation

Fist bumps all around! Disney XD’s Big Hero 6 series, based on the animated superhero film, already has a season 2 renewal. To celebrate the big news, the cast — including Stan “The Man” Lee — recreated Baymax’s unique “Balalala” handshake.

Ryan Potter (Hiro), Scott Adsit (Baymax), Jamie Chung (Go Go), Genesis Rodriguez (Honey Lemon), Maya Rudolph (Aunt Cass), and Lee (Fred’s dad) all reprise their roles from the film and appear in the video. Also fist bumping are Brooks Wheelan (replacing T.J. Miller as the voice of Fred) and Khary Payton (replacing Damon Wayans Jr. as the voice of Wasabi).

Big Hero 6: The Series picks up directly after the Oscar-winning film, which was directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams, as Hiro continues his high-tech adventures with his lovable robot pal and superhero squad.

Also reprising their roles are Alan Tudyk as Alistair Krei and David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff, while guest stars include Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Andy Richter (Conan), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife), John Ross Bowie (Speechless), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), and Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish).

BREAKING NEWS: #DisneyXD has ordered a second season of #BigHero6 The Series, ahead of its debut this fall. pic.twitter.com/2pFPsDHthn — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) March 14, 2017

The series will debut sometime this fall.