Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda leave hilarious drunk voicemail in deleted 'Drunk History' scene

Drunk History type TV Show

Even when he's intoxicated, Lin-Manuel Miranda can rap like nobody's business.

In a deleted scene from season 4 of Comedy Central's Drunk History, the multitalented Hamilton star calls musical director Alex Lacamoire and drunkenly raps about the mystery that is Drunk History before covering everything from Wicked to the Huxtables.

After saying he was "missin' the Super Bowl, 'cause I am drinkin' and living high off the dough," Miranda got a little confused and questioned his own lines. He carried on, though, and towards the end gave Bart Simpson a shout-out: "What am I writin' on the board? Bart Simpson, don't have a cow, man. That's not rhymin', it's all in the timin'." <iframe src="http://players.brightcove.net/1242911076001/rkLHD3Uv_default/index.html?videoId=ref:title_212631&viewguid=9cf1b039-629d-4d54-88f9-8c0f901297e8" width="300" height="150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" class="" scrolling="no" resize="0" replace_attributes="1" name=""></iframe>

The lyrics in the Entertainment Tonight exclusive might not suggest it, but the fun video was shot when Miranda helped the series capture Alexander Hamilton's story for the "Hamilton" episode.

Drunk History: Season 4 will be available on DVD March 14, giving fans even more outtakes and narrator goodies to enjoy.

